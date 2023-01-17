Head to Head Contrast: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amerant Bancorp and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Camden National.

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.57 $112.92 million $3.07 9.13 Camden National $198.22 million 3.11 $69.01 million $4.23 10.01

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 26.80% 10.47% 0.97% Camden National 30.39% 13.22% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

