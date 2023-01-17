Head to Head Contrast: Newmont (NYSE:NEM) versus Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Athena Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $12.22 billion 3.41 $1.17 billion $1.26 41.64 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.05

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Newmont has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.6% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Newmont and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 7 7 0 2.50 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $63.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 8.28% 8.07% 4.38% Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52%

Summary

Newmont beats Athena Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

