Head to Head Review: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 468.18%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -15.98% -26.83% -12.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and Aspen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.44 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.11 -$9.59 million ($0.47) -0.70

Aspen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University. As of April 30, 2022, it had 13,334 degree-seeking students enrolled. Aspen Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

