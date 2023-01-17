Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $29.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00057941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024384 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,909,241 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,212,550,326.66731 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05383511 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $35,945,149.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

