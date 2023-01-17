Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.39 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $36.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,212,550,327 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,314,734.529465 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05361486 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $35,337,532.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

