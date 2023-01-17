Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

