HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €77.95 ($84.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 51.05. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.82 ($56.33) and a fifty-two week high of €82.55 ($89.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €78.48 and a 200-day moving average of €72.72.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

