HEX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.37 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $15.37 billion and approximately $5.14 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00431624 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.64 or 0.30296857 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00745836 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
