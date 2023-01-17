Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $59.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

