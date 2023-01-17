Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 32,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,899. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.39. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 63.19% and a negative net margin of 299.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Histogen will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

