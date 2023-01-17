Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.06. 25,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,981. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $363.97 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.