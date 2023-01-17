Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.46. 76,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day moving average is $195.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

