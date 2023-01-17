Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Phraction Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Phraction Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 7.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,902,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 604,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.