Hooked Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.51 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00008040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $30.51 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00431347 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.54 or 0.30277408 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00755420 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.70000467 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $34,950,534.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.