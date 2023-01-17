Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $140.04 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.56 or 0.00049892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $140.04 million and $17.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00204424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,266,775 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

