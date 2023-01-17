Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 6.4 %

Horizonte Minerals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

