Hoylecohen LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 192,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82,915 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

