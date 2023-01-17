Hoylecohen LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 281,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,351. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

