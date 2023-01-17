Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,326. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -281.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

