Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Applied Materials by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 16,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. 76,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,696. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

