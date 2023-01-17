HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

