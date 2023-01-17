HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Down 3.6%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 42,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 90,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

HPQ Silicon Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Rating)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.