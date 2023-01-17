Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,111 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. DMC Global comprises 1.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 1.76% of DMC Global worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BOOM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a PE ratio of -115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

