Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.37. 19,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,158. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

