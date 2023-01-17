Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $195.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average is $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.87 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

