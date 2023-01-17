Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,350 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

