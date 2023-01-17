Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 12,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.