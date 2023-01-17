Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,342,000 after purchasing an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,623,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 154,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,166,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
