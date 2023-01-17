Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

