Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Gray Television worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gray Television by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.38). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

