Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 496.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

EXEL opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

