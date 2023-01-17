Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

