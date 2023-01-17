Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

