Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

