Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 621,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $123.79.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

