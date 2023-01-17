Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stake Boosted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 231.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.10 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

