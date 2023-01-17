Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stake Boosted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYGet Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 231.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.10 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

