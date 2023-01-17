i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) PT Raised to C$5.50

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at 2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of 1.52 and a 12 month high of 3.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in i-80 Gold stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

