i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) PT Raised to C$5.50

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at 2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of 1.52 and a 12 month high of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in i-80 Gold stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.