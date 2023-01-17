IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$3.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

