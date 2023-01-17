Ibex Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Boston Beer accounts for 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $2,161,210. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 2.0 %

Boston Beer stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.73. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,918. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.84. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.42.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.47.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

