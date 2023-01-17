IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IHI Price Performance

IHI stock remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IHI has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. IHI had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Research analysts expect that IHI will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.