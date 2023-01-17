Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.46.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 303,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The stock has a market cap of C$38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.76.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

