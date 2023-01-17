Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.46.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.2 %
Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 303,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The stock has a market cap of C$38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.76.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
