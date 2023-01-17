Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.91

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 2747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Ingredion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 943.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

