Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Head to Head Analysis

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -14.12% -47.67% -21.04% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innodata and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $69.75 million 1.28 -$1.67 million ($0.40) -8.18 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 1.79 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innodata.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innodata and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Innodata on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems, which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

