Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 155.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 365,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 6,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,388. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

