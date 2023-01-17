Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells 340,000 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,977.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 635,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.