Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 345,462 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,803,311.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,518,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $177,923.20.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 517,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,709. The company has a market capitalization of $403.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. Analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

