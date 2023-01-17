Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$200,652.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 120,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total value of C$200,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,824.14.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE URE opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.60. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.49.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ur-Energy

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.