Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $287.00 to $303.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $272.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

