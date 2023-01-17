Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,119,103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.