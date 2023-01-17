Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

Shares of IPCIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

